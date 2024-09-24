Min. Al-Mashaan Visits Chinese Firms

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Public Works Dr. Noura Al-Mashaan and her high-profile accompanying delegation visited on Tuesday a number of Chinese firms and institutions.

Al-Mashaan will participate in the Global Sustainable Forum (GSTF) 2024 tomorrow.

Speaking to KUNA, Al-Mashaan said she and her delegation paid a visit to the headquarters of the Chinese company tasked with carrying out and developing Mubarak Al-Kabeer project and the fully-automated Port of Tianjin, one of China's latest facilities.

The minister further paid a visit to Chinese governmental laboratories specialized in artificial waves and soil treatment, as she was briefed on the latest global techniques and equipment used in this field.

During her participation in the forum tomorrow, she is set to meet with a host of senior Chinese officials and international organizations specialized in transport field to discuss means of enhancing cooperation and sharing expertise.

Al-Mashaan's delegation includes Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs Ambassador Samih Jawhar Hayat and Kuwait's Ambassador to China Jassem Al-Najem, among others. (end)

as









MENAFN24092024000071011013ID1108710629