A Call From STARRS Leadership For Volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The President and CEO of STARRS, Dr. Ron Scott (Colonel, USAF, Retired), seeks American patriots to join STARRS as volunteers.“If the personal security of your family and country is of utmost importance, please read on,” Scott said.“If we hope to alert military leaders, Congress, and the nation to the dangers of DEI/CRT in the military, STARRS must expand its voice to more Americans at the grassroots level,” Scott said."Therefore, STARRS is expanding its outreach efforts to increase awareness of our purpose, activities, and mission to a wider audience in all 50 states," Scott said.Part of this effort involves identifying and recruiting state volunteers to organize a statewide network of people who support a strong military and want to help STARRS spread the word about the dangerous Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and Critical Race Theory (CRT) programs that are weakening our military's combat readiness.. We have the smallest military since before WWII (1930's).. The Military Services were short 41,000 in 2023. #google_vignette. For the first time in 7 years, the Heritage Foundation rated our military as“weak” in 2023 – downgraded from“marginal” the year prior.. The highest ranking 4-Star in our military says our military must be color-conscious instead of color-blind regarding race.. Because of DEI, CRT, and other woke policies, the best-qualified candidates for given positions are often rejected in favor of less qualified based on quotas for skin color, gender, and sexual orientation.STARRS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, apolitical, and non-partisan organization of retired military members and patriots who educate our fellow Americans on the dangers of the racist, radical, and divisive CRT/DEI Marxist ideology infiltrating our military.“YOU CAN HELP by volunteering to be or assist a State Leader,” Scott said.“STARRS 'Outreach Leaders' will personally train you, provide you with ready-made messages and materials, and support your efforts,” said Scott.Here are a few ways to volunteer:.Be a STARRS State Leader.Be a STARRS Assistant State Leader.Be a STARRS State Section Leader.Help out STARRS leaders in my state.Help organize events in my state.Help spread the STARRS message using social media (e.g. LinkedIn).Conduct research; analyze reports.Attend/Monitor govt meetings (virtual or in-person).Write articles related to STARRS's mission.Help with fundraising.Provide useful Congressional or other contacts for STARRS.OtherIf you have questions about being a Volunteer, contact STARRS at ....If you are ready to volunteer now, go to the STARRS website and click the Volunteer menu or go here: /volunteer/Once your Volunteer Form is received, your STARRS State Leader will contact you to discuss how you can support the STARRS mission.“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing,” said the eighteenth-century Irish philosopher Edmund Burke.Check out these sources for more information:1.2.3.4./what-people-are-saying/5.6.

