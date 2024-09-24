EQS-News: The Group AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Takeover

The Platform Group AG: Acquisition of the 0815 Group in Austria



Düsseldorf, 24

September 2024 . The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1 ,“TPG”), a leading software company for platform solutions, has undertaken the majority acquisition of the 0815 Group, based in Vienna, Austria, as of September. The closing is expected in October 2024. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The 0815 Group was founded in 2007 by Florian Fleck, Oz Hazi, and Alexander Peretti and initially focused on online trade in electronic goods, before moving into areas such as tools, gardening products, and motor technology. Since 2012, there has been significant growth and an expansion of logistical capacities in order to integrate more partners and manufacturers onto the platform. This included, in particular, the construction of the new central warehouse on the outskirts of Vienna and the expansion of partnerships with numerous brands such as Bosch, Dyson, Miele and Braun. 0815 currently sells primarily in Austria and Germany, with revenue in the high double-digit millions.



Florian Fleck, Managing Director at 0815: “Over the past 17 years, we have established a unique position in Austria, from which we are able to play an important role for many of our partners. From a customer perspective, our services are also second to none. We are currently planning to expand into other countries and to broaden our range. We are therefore delighted to be able to implement this strategy with TPG as our strong partner.“



Alexander Peretti, Managing Director at 0815, added: “We are a very technically driven company and program all our interfaces and software solutions ourselves. With TPG, we can directly connect to many areas. Especially with TPG's additional channels, this results in a significantly higher reach, since so far 80% of our customers are in Austria and now marketing will take place in the EU for the first time.”



Dr. Dominik Benner, CEO of The Platform Group AG: “As a platform, 0815 has an excellent reputation in Austria and has proven that e-commerce can also be profitable for consumer goods. Furthermore, 0815 is a very good addition to our group, enabling us to further strengthen the B2B sector and enter new regions.“



Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO of The Platform Group AG: “For us, the acquisition of 0815 is one of the largest acquisitions in the Company's history. Not only are we expanding our product range, but we are also gaining a large number of partners and market share in Austria. And financially, we have seen a very positive development in the current year, with strong momentum in our growth figures.”



The Platform Group AG: The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 22 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The Group has 16 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. Over 25 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, pro-forma sales of EUR 441 million and an operating result (adjusted EBITDA) of EUR 22.6 million were realized.



