Huddle House Signs Multi-Unit Agreement In Louisiana

LONGVILLE, LA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Huddle House , the iconic breakfast franchise beloved for serving any meal, any time since 1964, is excited to announce its continued expansion in Louisiana with a multi-unit franchise agreement.The Bayou State will soon welcome Huddle House to the communities of Longville and Merryville, as the brand strengthens its presence in new and emerging markets. The new locations are expected to open in 2025.New franchisee and local entrepreneur, Noor Ali Jumma, is spearheading this expansion. A long-time brand fan, Jumma is eager to bring Huddle House's signature Southern hospitality and around-the-clock dining to two vibrant communities.“There's nothing quite like Huddle House in these towns,” said Jumma, franchise owner of the Longville and Merryville locations.“We offer a welcoming place where families and friends can enjoy their breakfast favorites at any time of the day. These are close-knit communities, and I believe Huddle House will quickly become a go-to spot for locals to gather and enjoy a great meal at a great value. As a long-time fan myself, I'm thrilled to introduce this beloved brand to new customers.”Huddle House is committed to offering warm, welcoming experiences and quality food at a great price in communities nationwide This latest expansion in Louisiana is a testament to the brand's enduring appeal as it reaches new markets. Huddle House currently has 9 locations in Louisiana."As we continue to expand our footprint and grow our brand across the country, Louisiana stands out as a perfect fit with its deep-rooted family values, thriving economy, and love for great food," said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer at Ascent Hospitality Management. "Partnering with Noor has been a wonderful experience, and we're eager to see all he will accomplish with these new locations!"For more information about Huddle House, including franchising opportunities, visit or follow them on social @HuddleHouse.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist's list of“Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.

