(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEIDEN, Netherlands, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

ChannelEngine, a global leader in marketplace integration software, announced its is now available on SAP® Store, the marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. This new integration with SAP Order Management Foundation (OMF), a key module of SAP Order Management Services (OMS), enables efficient order and inventory management for marketplace selling while leveraging advanced AI capabilities to optimize multi-channel operations.

ChannelEngine X SAP

Continue Reading

"The integration of order management systems with marketplace platforms is crucial to maintaining agility in a fragmented eCommerce environment. Aligning inventory management and marketplace connectivity expands global reach while streamlining operations and scaling efficiently," explains Heather Hershey, research director, Worldwide Digital Commerce at IDC.

Access 950+ Global Marketplaces

ChannelEngine's solution empowers businesses to manage their online presence across marketplaces and third-party sales channels. With connections to major players like Amazon, Walmart, Target+, eBay, and Shopee, this integration offers SAP OMS customers unmatched reach and efficiency. Current ChannelEngine users experience exponential year-over-year revenue growth, driven by marketplace access and advanced features.

** Simplified Operations at Scale and Enhanced Efficiency

The integration with SAP OMS allows customers to automatically synchronize inventory, receive orders, update shipments, and manage cancellations across 950 marketplaces, social commerce, and third-party channels. Centralizing order management reduces complexity, prevents overselling, and ensures a smooth consumer experience. ChannelEngine plans to further enhance this integration by supporting SAP Order Management Sourcing Availability (OMSA), providing real-time stock visibility to improve inventory accuracy and availability.

AI-Driven Business Optimization

ChannelEngine's AI-powered tools simplify category and content mapping between SAP Cloud Platform taxonomy and marketplace taxonomies, reducing manual intervention and accelerating time-to-market. This AI-enabled automation enables businesses to expand into new marketplaces, creating a more agile and responsive eCommerce operation. ChannelEngine is also exploring integration with SAP Omnichannel Pricing Promotion Service (OPPS), allowing sellers to manage pricing and promotions across multiple channels.

Jorrit Steinz, CEO of ChannelEngine, commented: "Our integration with SAP OMS enables users to activate new sales channels and seamlessly reach global markets. By embedding AI-driven automation, we simplify global eCommerce, helping merchants capitalize on leading marketplaces while optimizing their operations at scale."

Ritu Bhargava, President and Chief Product Officer, SAP Customer Experience & Industries, added: "With SAP Order Management Services integrated with ChannelEngine, customers can sell everywhere, supercharging their unified commerce strategy. This partnership seamlessly connects order channels to customers' supply chain and finance processes, optimizing global commerce complexity and unlocking profitable growth."

About ChannelEngine

ChannelEngine is a global marketplace and eCommerce technology company. Its platform provides brands, retailers, and distributors with the technical capabilities needed to overcome complex eCommerce management challenges. For more information, visit channelengine.

About SAP

SAP is a global leader in enterprise applications and business AI, trusted for over 50 years to unite business-critical operations. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Ronjini Joshua

(949) 295-9779

[email protected]

SOURCE ChannelEngine

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED