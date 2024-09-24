Israel attacks Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Israeli military executed a series of across Lebanon, resulting in an alarming death toll nearing 500 individuals. These strikes have been characterized as the most lethal offensive since the 2006 conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, intensifying the Jewish State’s ongoing military campaign against the Lebanese group.



According to Lebanese officials, the airstrikes have also left more than 1,600 people injured. The country’s Health Minister, Firass Abiad, has reported that the have targeted vital medical infrastructure, including hospitals, medical centers, and ambulances, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.



In response to the escalating violence, the Lebanese government has instructed schools and universities nationwide to prepare shelters as thousands of residents are forced to evacuate from southern Lebanon, seeking refuge from the conflict.



On the other hand, the Israeli military claims to have targeted over 1,600 sites, asserting that these were Hezbollah weapons installations. This latest wave of airstrikes not only underscores the deteriorating security situation in the region but also raises serious concerns about the implications for civilian safety and the potential for further escalation of hostilities. The ongoing conflict poses significant challenges for Lebanon, both in terms of humanitarian needs and the stability of the region as a whole.

