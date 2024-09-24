Revive Launches Innovative Agent Marketing Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Streamlined, Automated, and Customizable Marketing Material Can Help Win More Listings

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revive Real Estate, a leader in presale renovations, has officially launched its new Revive Marketing Center, a powerful designed to empower agents by providing high-quality, instantly generated and fully customized marketing materials to educate consumers about presale renovation.

Left to right: Dalip Jaggi is COO and co-founder of Revive Real Estate and Mansoor Bahramand is CTO of Revive Real Estate.

This no-cost platform enhances the partnership between Revive and agents, educating their customers about new modern sales solutions. It also automates the entire marketing material creation process, delivering highly modern, professionally designed, and personalized marketing collateral to agents. The brokerage's brand colors and logo are integrated into each custom piece.

"The Marketing Center has a single goal: to help agents feel confident when presenting renovation solutions to clients by providing them with polished, branded marketing materials that align with their brokerage's branding," said Dalip Jaggi , COO and co-founder of Revive Real Estate.

By simply creating a profile, agents gain access to a suite of co-branded marketing materials that detail the presale renovation process – assisting agents with the initial outreach to post-sale engagement.

Automated personalization for effortless marketing

The key to the Marketing Center's value lies in its automated personalization. Once an agent sets up their profile, the platform automatically uses the agent's brokerage brand colors, logos, and contact information to generate professional marketing materials.

"Whether an agent needs a social media post, an attachment for a marketing email, or a downloadable PDF for their website, every piece is automatically created for the agent, eliminating the need to invest time manually designing the marketing materials," said Mansoor Bahramand , CTO of Revive Real Estate, who spearheaded the team that designed the easy-to-use platform.

"The benefit of having an automated Marketing Center that generates personalized promotional content," added Jaggi, "is that it frees up agents to focus on their business while giving them powerful marketing materials without the hassle. We built this to be a true marketing engine for agents, making it easier for them to showcase the benefits of presale renovation and win more listings."

According to Jaggi, the Marketing Center "is a significant leap forward in how agents can confidently present themselves and their services, knowing that their marketing is modern, professional, and always aligned with their personal brand."

Revive Marketing Center features and benefits for agents:



Comprehensive Marketing Materials: The Marketing Center provides an array of templates, including postcards, social media content, one-pagers, and case studies, all automatically co-branded with the agent's and brokerage's logos, colors, and contact information.



Effortless Personalization: The platform instantly tailors every piece of content to the agent's profile and branding, allowing agents to download, share, or print materials without needing to design or customize anything themselves.



Highly compliant: The Marketing Center adjusts for state-specific brokerage licensing and branding requirements, incorporating license numbers and other necessary details for compliance.

Automation and Speed: Agents can access ready-made materials almost instantly, helping them prepare for listing presentations, email campaigns, and social media outreach within minutes.

Ongoing improvements

Revive is continually enhancing the Marketing Center's offerings. Future updates will include video content templates, tools for tracking renovation progress, and social media sharing features, making it even easier for agents to engage with their clients and prospects.

Once a real estate agent registers with Revive, they can access the Revive Marketing Center and complete their profile to obtain free, personalized marketing material. Agents can learn more about Revive and its products and services at



About Revive

Revive Real Estate partners with real estate professionals to provide the funding, guidance, and contractors needed for strategic presale renovations that maximize home sale value. Discover more at .

Media Contacts:

Candice Mooring | Revive Real Estate

(949) 989-5399

[email protected]



Kevin Hawkins

(206) 866-1220

[email protected]

SOURCE Revive Real Estate

