Huawei Releases Exploring the Intelligent World Series Reports

At the recently concluded Huawei Connect 2024 global event held in Shanghai with the participation of representatives from the United Nations, experts responsible for national digitalization strategies, international industry associations, and world-renowned analyst firms, Huawei released a set of reports on exploring the intelligent world. The reports provide references for the development of the ICT industry.



David Wang, Huawei's Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, said in his speech, "The digital and intelligent revolution will redefine all economic activities, including production, distribution, exchange, and consumption. This will enable the digital economy to become a major engine of global economic growth. ICT infrastructure is a key cornerstone of the digital economy. Huawei will continue to promote the innovation of key technologies, including connectivity, cloud computing, and AI, and will work together with industry players to seize new opportunities and create a new era of a thriving digital economy."

Jeffrey Zhou, President of ICT Marketing at Huawei, gave an overall briefing on Huawei's latest achievements in exploring the intelligent world and released the new Intelligent World 2030 and Striding Towards the Intelligent World reports. The Intelligent World 2030 describes Huawei's outlooks for the future ICT industry, including future scenarios, industry spaces, and technological characteristics. The Striding Towards the Intelligent World provides innovation paths for ICT industry development. The Global Digitalization Index (GDI) measures the impact of ICT industry maturity on the economy.

Zhou said, "In the era of the digital economy, data is becoming a key factor in the development of the digital economy. Continuous innovation in digital infrastructure is needed to balance the supply and demand of data. Ubiquitous connectivity serves as the main artery of the digital economy. A strong digital foundation will enable the development of the digital economy and green energy will become its engine. We hope that the Exploring the Intelligent World Series Reports will provide countries with quantitative data to inform their decision-making and contribute to a prosperous digital economy around the world."

In his keynote speech, “Unleashing Intelligence with New Infrastructure,” Huawei’s Director of the Board and President of ICT Products & Solutions Yang Chaobin said: "Huawei is committed to providing the ICT products and technologies needed to build a new type of intelligent infrastructure for numerous industries. We will continue working with our partners to provide high-quality enterprise connectivity, help break down data siloes, jointly develop enterprise AI solutions, and accelerate AI application in industries."

Yang discussed the last set of offerings during his speech: Ascend AI hardware and software products that partners can combine with their own different-sized models to develop out-of-the-box, scenario-based enterprise AI solutions. These offerings include AI frameworks, fine-tuning kits, toolchains, and inference engines. Over 20 partners have already used these offerings to develop more than 100 enterprise AI solutions for different scenarios.

At the optical summit themed "Accelerate F5G-A, Amplify Intelligence", Huawei also launched new F5G Advanced (F5G-A) products based on the "3 In, 3 Out" trends, with an aim to boost industrial intelligence.

Huawei also released an intelligent gas leakage detection product — OptiXsense ES100 — based on spectral sensing technologies to ensure urban gas safety. Huawei's solution improves the precision by 40%, prolongs the service life by 50, and eliminates the need to replace batteries in 3 years.





