OHCHR Calls For Investigation Into Violence In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ravina Shamdasani expressed on Tuesday deep concern over the escalation of violence in Lebanon, marking yesterday as the deadliest day in years.

Shamdasani called for an independent thorough and transparent investigation into the that resulted in the deaths of 492 people, including 35 children, 58 women and workers, according to Lebanon's of Health.

She reiterated the importance of distinguishing between civilians and combatants, urging all parties to abide by international humanitarian law and ensure the protection of civilians.

In the same statement, the UN High Commissioner Volker Turk echoed the call for de-escalation urging global actors to ensure full compliance with international law. (end)

