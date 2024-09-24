Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To Copenhagen

FIXING OF COUPON RATES 24 September 2024

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 1 October 2024

Effective from 1 October 2024, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Totalkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 1 October 2024 to 31 December 2024:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009518896, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.5317% pa

DK0009536443, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.3695% pa

DK0009536526, (32G), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.5114% pa

DK0009536799, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 4.0576% pa

DK0009538225, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.4810% pa

DK0009539892, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.5114% pa

DK0009539975, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.6331% pa

DK0009540049, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.4708% pa

DK0009541369, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.4303% pa

DK0009541526, (32G), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.5317% pa

DK0009543142, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.4911% pa

DK0009543225, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.4810% pa

DK0009543308, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.5418% pa

DK0009543498, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.5520% pa

DK0009543811, (32H), maturity in 2025, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.4303% pa

DK0009544892, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 4.1691% pa

DK0009545352, (32H), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.4810% pa

DK0009545436, (32G), maturity in 2026, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.5824% pa

DK0009546087, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.4303% pa

DK0009546160, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.4202% pa

DK0009546244, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.3999% pa

DK0009546327, (32G), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.4607% pa

DK0009547721, (32H), maturity in 2027, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.5317% pa

DK0009766446, (49D), maturity in 2038, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.3289% pa

DK0009769622, (21E), maturity in 2041, new rate as at 1 October 2024: 3.3289% pa

Questions may be directed to Investor Relations at ... or Press Officer Peter Klaaborg, tel +45 44 55 14 94.

