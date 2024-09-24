Azerbaijan, China Strengthen Strategic Partnership & Economic Ties Through AFEZ

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan has cultivated a robust business and investment
environment, attracting both local and foreign entrepreneurs. A
recent visit by a high-level delegation from the All-China
Federation of industry and Commerce, led by Mrs. Shen Ying,
highlighted the potential of the Alat Free Economic Zone as a key
player in enhancing bilateral relations and promoting investment
opportunities, particularly for Chinese companies. The delegation
met with Mr. Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of AFEZ
Authority.
During the meeting, Mr. Alasgarov provided the visitors with
extensive information about the advantages offered to investors in
the Free Zone. He discussed the favourable geographical location,
the unique legislative framework, as well as the land plots
equipped with ready-to-use internal and external engineering and
communication systems, along with a package of financial and
non-financial incentives available to investors.
The Alat Free Economic Zone was established to make a long-term
contribution to the country's economic development and to attract
foreign investments. It offers several advantages compared to other
economic zones, including:
- Industrial land plots with ready infrastructure are available
to investors, which means these plots come equipped with on-site
and off-site infrastructure and engineering-communication
systems.
- Entrepreneurs are exempt from taxes and customs duties. Products
sold by local enterprises to companies operating in the Alat Free
Economic Zone are also exempt from VAT and customs duties, creating
a favourable export point for enterprises in the main economy.
Moreover, when considering transportation costs and insurance for
raw materials imported from abroad, it becomes more profitable for
investors in the Free Zone to source products from Azerbaijani
companies.
-The Alat Free Economic Zone operates independently, with a
legal basis that ensures its extraterritorial status. No government
agency has the authority to regulate the activities of the Free
Zone, nor those of legal entities, financial institutions, and
employees registered there. According to the law, other laws of the
main economy do not apply in the Free Zone, except for criminal law
and laws related to money laundering, terrorist financing, and
targeted financial sanctions. To prevent any conflicts between the
legislation of the Alat Free Economic Zone and the main economy,
relevant changes and additions have been made to over 90 laws of
the main economy, ensuring the supremacy of the legislation of the
Free Zone. This process is ongoing.
-The Alat Free Economic Zone is designed to attract investors
who can provide high added value through export-oriented production
and relevant international services based on international
standards and innovative technologies. Specifically, at least 75%
of the products produced by enterprises in the Free Zone must be
exported abroad to qualify for the benefits offered. This
requirement aims to prevent interference with the activities of
enterprises in the main economy. Consequently, companies operating
in the Free Zone will be able to sell their products at lower
prices in the local market due to the concessions and favorable
conditions applied, which could harm the domestic market. However,
when a product is sold from the Free Zone to the main economy, it
is treated as an import for the Azerbaijani buyer, requiring
payment of customs duties and VAT. This regulation is intended to
protect domestic producers and prevent Free Zone companies from
using their privileges to undercut the local market.
All these advantages aim to create the most favorable possible
business environment for investors while supporting their future
development and expansion.
Ms. Ying, head of the high-level delegation, emphasized the
strategic geographical position and legislative framework of the
Free Zone, as well as its well-developed infrastructure and
favorable policies. She stated that this area is particularly
attractive for investors, especially Chinese ones. She noted that
many members of the Federation are engaged in high-tech production
activities and expressed hope that these companies will take
advantage of the favorable conditions provided to establish their
production facilities in the Free Zone.
On September 20, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with
the delegation led by Mrs. Shen Ying, Executive Vice-Chairman of
the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC). During
this meeting, opinions were exchanged regarding investments by
Chinese companies in Azerbaijan and the development of cooperation
in various fields.
The meeting also highlighted the adoption of the "Joint
Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership between
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China"
during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Astana,
which laid the foundation for a new phase in bilateral
relations.
As cooperation between Azerbaijan and China strengthens in
political, economic, investment, transport, green energy, public
diplomacy, and other areas, new opportunities for trade,
investment, and private sector collaboration have emerged through
this newly adopted Declaration.
Notably, trade turnover between China and Azerbaijan is on the
rise, with successful collaboration in investment, industry,
energy, agriculture, and other sectors. Thanks to the efforts of
Azerbaijan's Trade Representation in China, several Azerbaijani
products are gaining recognition in the Chinese market.
To further enhance Azerbaijani companies' participation in
exhibitions and forums in China, and considering the interest of
Chinese companies in the Azerbaijani economy, the meeting discussed
the need for active cooperation between relevant institutions from
both countries.
Additionally, the meeting on September 20 emphasized the
potential for Chinese companies to operate in Azerbaijan's
industrial zones, including the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), as
well as in the liberated territories, focusing on infrastructure,
transport, and other sectors.
The discussions also highlighted the development of economic and
trade relations and the expansion of partnerships in sectors such
as tourism, IT, innovation, and fintech. Opinions were exchanged on
the potential for Chinese private sector companies to invest in
Azerbaijan, the implementation of joint projects, and the support
of initiatives by the All-China Federation of Industry and
Commerce.
Both Azerbaijan and China aim to further increase the volume of
bilateral trade, optimize the structure of goods, and facilitate
market access for products.
Furthermore, the two countries actively participate in
international exhibitions and forums. China welcomes Azerbaijan's
participation in events such as the China International Import
Expo, China Import and Export Goods Exhibition, and the China
International Service Trade Fair. Azerbaijan, in turn, appreciates
the involvement of leading Chinese companies in international
military exhibitions like ADEX.
It is worth recalling that in 2013, the People's Republic of
China launched the "One Belt, One Road" initiative, aimed at
creating infrastructure and fostering mutual relations between
Eurasian countries. As the first country in the Caucasus to support
this initiative, Azerbaijan plays a vital role as a logistics
center in its implementation.
The collaboration between Azerbaijan and China is poised for
growth, bolstered by recent agreements and the strategic advantages
offered by the Alat Free Economic Zone. As both countries focus on
expanding trade, investment, and cooperation across various
sectors, the groundwork laid during these discussions promises to
foster a mutually beneficial partnership that can drive economic
development in both nations. With continued efforts to enhance
business opportunities and streamline regulations, Azerbaijan is
well-positioned to attract significant foreign investment,
particularly from high-tech industries in China.
