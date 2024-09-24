Mirzoyan: Armenia Is Interested In Signing Peace Agreement With Azerbaijan
Date
9/24/2024 5:19:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Armenia is interested in establishing stability in the South
Caucasus and is ready to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan as
soon as possible, Azernews reports, citing
Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, as he made this remark
during a meeting with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Malta's
Foreign Minister, and member of the Maltese Parliament, Ian Borg,
on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in
New York.
Additionally, A. Mirzoyan also held talks with his Italian
counterpart, Antonio Tajani. The parties discussed the process of
normalising relations between Yerevan and Baku.
The event is being held at the UN Headquarters in New York. The
General Assembly will continue until September 30. The session will
be opened by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and the
meetings will be chaired by Cameroonian Philemon Yang.
The main theme of the UN General Assembly session is: "Leaving
No One Behind."
