FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES TWISTED ROMANTIC COMEDY-THRILLER“THE LIFE OF PETER GOTTLIEB”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital just released the twisted romantic comedy-thriller THE LIFE OF PETER GOTTLIEB, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on September 24, 2024

Bizzare Rom-Com Thriller Debuts on North American VOD Platforms and on DVD on September 24, 2024

- Filmmaker Sam Centrella

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the twisted romantic comedy-thriller THE LIFE OF PETER GOTTLIEB, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on September 24, 2024.

THE LIFE OF PETER GOTTLIEB tells the story of a community college professor who, fresh off a bitter divorce and on the brink of self-destruction, falls for his student, Sabrina Carbonowitz. As their strange friendship blossoms, a string of missing college students haunts the town and the local police force. When Sabrina goes missing, two hard-boiled detectives make Peter public enemy number one, and all hell breaks loose. THE LIFE OF PETER GOTTLIEB tells a wild tale filled with loss, redemption, a few laughs, and a whole lotta heart.

Directed by Samuel Centrella, THE LIFE OF PETER GOTTLIEB was co-written by Centrella, Reuben Barsky, and Giorgio Panetta. Producers include Reuben Barsky, Mike Marsdale, Sam Loshiavo, Samuel Centrella, Joe Duva, and Giorgio Panetta. The ensemble cast features Reuben Barsky ('Peter Gottlieb'), Erica Pappas ('Sabrina Carbonowitz'), Samuel Centrella ('Detective Dan Murphy'), Giorgio Panetta ('Detective Nicodemo Reno'), Greer Barnes ('Lieutenant Harvey Mac'), William Apps ('Lenny Carbonowitz'), Tommy Buck ('Jasper Knox'), Tonya Pinkins ('Dean Fedleman'), Michael Ford ('Billy Kaiden'), Victoria Ratermanis ('Charlotte'), Caitlin Hammond ('Mallory Stein-Byrne').

“THE LIFE OF PETER GOTTLIEB is a 'broken love story' between two lost souls who find each other in a dark world, and we wanted to combine our love for film, for romance, for danger, for a great soundtrack, and comedy to tell a gritty fairytale,” said filmmaker Sam Centrella.“In the fictional town of Chittenwa we explore power dynamics, addiction and intimacy. This is everything we wanted to see in a movie.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE LIFE OF PETER GOTTLIEB directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

THE LIFE OF PETER GOTTLIEB website:

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include BEST SUMMER EVER the teen musical featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson, THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp, THE LAST PHOTOGRAPH starring Danny Huston, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello, THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush and the award-winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal.

For more information, visit:





Eric Peterkofsky

Allen Media Group / Freestyle Digital Media

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.