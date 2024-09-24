Kuwait Amir's Representative Meets Italian PM In New York
9/24/2024 2:12:03 AM
NEW YORK, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah met on Tuesday with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly and took place at the residence of the Italian delegation's mission in New York.
The two leaders discussed the key regional and international developments, and bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interests that serve the benefits of both countries.
The meeting was attended by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Tareq Al-Banai.
