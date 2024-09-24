Xi's Property Fix Has A Local Government Problem

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Xi Jinping's most audacious attempt to revive China's property crisis is running into an unexpected roadblock: local leaders who seem not to have gotten the memo.

Headlines surrounding the efforts announced four months ago focused on 300 billion yuan (US$42.5 billion) of central cash being deployed to buy up unsold homes. But the real thrust of the scheme was prodding local authorities to hoover up excess by far greater amounts around the nation.

So far, though, fewer than 30 mainland cities out of the more than 200 Beijing hoped to incentivize have heeded the call. This raises a tantalizing question: Are municipal officials being delinquent, or is their inaction because they see a bigger picture that Xi's team is missing?

It might be the latter, indeed. Granted, local government officials don't tend to advance high in Communist Party circles by defying Beijing. On the contrary, municipal cadres tend to succeed by producing economic growth rates and development metrics above the national average.

Yet, odds are, local authorities grappling with aging workforces understand their balance sheets better than the staffs of Premier Li Qiang or Finance Minister Lan Foan in the nation's capital.

And this Beijing-ordered property-buying binge may be colliding with the glut of local government financing vehicle (LGFV) debt already challenging city authorities around the nation.

A Bloomberg survey of 15 China analysts found that more than half think the nation's property troubles may drag on another two to five years. If so, the deflationary forces bearing down on China could become far more ingrained.

And, as Japan continues to demonstrate even today, deflation gets harder and harder to eradicate over time.

Last month, Team Xi gave the thumbs down to an International Monetary Fund proposal to deploy giant waves of central government funds to complete unfinished housing projects around Asia's biggest economy. The IMF has recommended a fiscal burst of nearly US$1 trillion.

The 300 billion yuan rescue package that Beijing unveiled in May is well shy of the 1 trillion to 5 trillion yuan that some leading economists think is necessary to resolve the property crisis.

The IMF, meanwhile, has taken pains to warn Beijing against creating any“expectation of future government bail-out and therefore moral hazards,” as Zhang Zhengxin, the IMF's executive director for China, puts it. Xi's party, Zhang says,“should continue to apply market-based and rule-of-law principles in completing and delivering these units.”