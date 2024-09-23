Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Monday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK -- Kuwaiti Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya participated in the annual coordination meeting of the Arab League ministerial council countries' foreign ministers, which took place on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

RIYADH -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi expressed the GCC's steadfast support for Lebanon's sovereignty, safety, territorial integrity, security, and stability.

NEW YORK -- GCC chief Jasem Al-Budaiwi discussed with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba the latest developments in the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, as well as meeting with Malaysian counterpart Mohammad Hasan to tackle preparation for the upcoming summit between the GCC and ASEAN.

BEIRUT -- The Israeli occupation airstrikes on southern Lebanon left 492 deaths and 1,645 injuries, the Lebanese Health officials said.

KUWAIT -- Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatima Al-Salem met with the Vice Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Li Mingxiang.

KUWAIT -- Powerboat racer Nasser Al-Khadhra came in first in the 2024 P150 class of the BKOffshore race held in Belgium on September 21-22, said an official.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti shooting team won three gold medals in the 2024 Asian Shotgun Cup held in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (end) mb