Death Toll Surges To 492 After Israeli Airstrikes On S. Lebanon

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- The Israeli on southern Lebanon resulted in the killings of 492 people and the injuries of 1,645 others, Lebanese officials said Monday. Lebanese news agency (NNA) said Israeli warplanes continued to target areas in the southern Lebanon, Baqa'a since the early morning. Earlier, a statement by the Lebanese Emergency center added among those who are killed 24 children, and 42 women. (Pickup previous) kbs

