(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil urges the European Union to postpone its new anti-deforestation law, set to start on January 1, 2025.



The law aims to ban imports of products linked to deforestation after 2020. Moreover, Brazil's calls the rules "unilateral, punitive, and discriminatory."



The impact on Brazil could be huge, possibly affecting $15 billion in exports. This law touches over 30% of Brazil's EU exports, causing major economic worries.



Other nations like Indonesia, Malaysia, and several African countries also worry about economic effects.



Already a year ago, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and 14 other nations have voiced concerns . They sent a joint letter to EU leaders . The law, they say, is unfair and punishes them.



Meanwhile, operational challenges remain a key issue. Leonardo Munhoz, an FGV researcher, notes the EU lacks proper systems to enforce the law.







Also, the timeline seems too short for producers to meet new rules. The law may hurt small-scale farmers more due to high costs and complex rules. As a result, it could benefit large producers, distort markets, and harm local communities.

Brazil Seeks Delay on Controversial EU Anti-Deforestation Law

Critics argue the EU ignores progress made by producing countries in sustainable practices. The EU's approach, imposing standards without proper talks, faces wide criticism.



Some countries have long-established monitoring systems. Argentina and Uruguay, for instance, have been tracking cattle for over 15 years.



Ghana, a leading cocoa exporter, has already mapped 1.2 million farms and plans to start tracing cocoa beans from farms to ships as early as next month.



Developing nations complain that former colonial powers are dictating rules that affect their economies.



Even within the European Union, agricultural ministers in 20 countries, including Austria, France, Italy and Sweden, have reportedly asked for a delay.

