Donald Trump's Impact On US Polls 2024: Navigating Fake News, Policy Shifts, And Voter Sentiment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US Presidential candidate Donald has found himself repeatedly under fire in recent weeks for peddling baseless rumours, changing his policy stances or even issuing questionable jibes against his rival. Weeks of 'outlandish rhetoric' have however failed to budge the poll needle. With a mere six weeks left until Election Day both Trump and Kamala Harris remain locked in an unusually close race - with neither candidate managing to secure an advantage of five points or more till date.



The lines that have long defined each party's policy priorities are also blurring as the two candidates seek to expand their coalitions in the final weeks of the fiercely competitive polls. The contest may well hinge on how many disaffected suburban Republicans vote for Harris and how much of Democrats' traditional base - African Americans, Latinos, young people and labor union members - migrates to Trump.