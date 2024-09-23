Nakheel Awards Dh1.8 Billion Construction Contract For Como Residences

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Nakheel, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded an Dh1.8 billion contract for the of exclusive residential tower Como Residences on Palm Jumeirah to ALEC Engineering & Contracting LLC.

Scheduled for handover in Q2 2028, the 75-storey tower will stand over 300 metres tall and offer just 81 residences, ranging from two- to seven-bedroom apartments, including a duplex penthouse. A maximum of two apartments occupy each floor. Each apartment will enjoy a 180-degree view of the sea and skyline, while apartments placed from level 23 and above have an extraordinary 360-degree panoramic view of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab to the east and Ain Dubai to the west.

“Nakheel has a proud legacy of delivering iconic projects like Palm Jumeirah that transform Dubai's skyline,” said Khalid Al Malik, chief executive officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate.“Como Residences builds on this legacy, reflecting our commitment to developing world-class destinations. This is more than just another residential development; it's a statement of Dubai's ambition and sets a new standard for waterfront luxury. With its limited collection of exquisite residences, breathtaking views and unparalleled amenities, Como Residences will solidify Dubai's position as a global leader in real estate.”

Barry Lewis, chief executive officer of ALEC Engineering & Contracting, said:“With its curated amenities and opulent finishes that will rival those of even the most luxurious properties, Como Residences promises to stand apart as the pinnacle of urban living. We are pleased that Dubai Holding Real Estate is entrusting this iconic project to us. I am confident that given our track record of executing some of the most ambitious projects in the region, we will be able to deliver a tower that will further elevate Dubai's world-renowned city skyline.”

A unique feature of Como Residences is its series of elevated private sandy beaches, with most levels of the residences featuring both communal and private pools.