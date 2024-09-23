عربي


EU Gas Storage Levels Reach Critical Capacity Ahead Of Winter

9/23/2024 3:13:55 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Union's underground gas storage levels have exceeded 93.5%, nearing 104 billion cubic meters, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE), Azernews reports.

The current capacity is 93.63%, which is 5.03 percentage points above the five-year average for this date.

It's important to note that Azerbaijani gas has been flowing to Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) since December 31, 2020, contributing to the region's energy supply. The project is operated by a Swiss joint venture and owned by BP (20%), SOCAR (20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (20%) and Enagás (20%).

MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108705902


AzerNews

