EU Gas Storage Levels Reach Critical Capacity Ahead Of Winter
Date
9/23/2024 3:13:55 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Read more
The European Union's underground gas storage levels have
exceeded 93.5%, nearing 104 billion cubic meters, according to Gas
Infrastructure Europe (GIE), Azernews reports.
The current capacity is 93.63%, which is 5.03 percentage points
above the five-year average for this date.
It's important to note that Azerbaijani gas has been flowing to
Europe through the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) since December 31,
2020, contributing to the region's energy supply. The project is
operated by a Swiss joint venture and owned by BP (20%), SOCAR
(20%), Snam (20%), Fluxys (20%) and Enagás (20%).
MENAFN23092024000195011045ID1108705902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.