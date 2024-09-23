Deputy Prosecutor Of Zaporizhzhia Exposed For USD 40,000 Bribe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Specialized Anti-corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) exposed the deputy prosecutor of Zaporizhzhia region for receiving a bribe of 40,000 dollars.

The SAPO press service posted this on , Ukrinform reports.

"On September 23, 2024, in cooperation with the Prosecutor General, SAPO prosecutors together with NABU detectives exposed the deputy prosecutor of Zaporizhzhia region for receiving USD 40,000 in illegal benefits," the message reads.

As part of pre-trial investigation, it was established that the regional deputy prosecutor expressed a request to provide an illegal benefit and actually received an illegal benefit in the amount of USD 40,000 for resolving the issue of changing jurisdiction in criminal proceedings, ensuring the cancellation of the seizure of a person's property, and not bringing criminal responsibility based on the results of a pre-trial investigation.

Primary investigative actions are ongoing. Preliminary legal qualification of the actions of the prosecutor – Part 4 of Art. 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

tooffor ex-of

According to the SAPO, the issue of notifying a person of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure is currently being resolved.

Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin informed that the Prosecutor General Office provides full assistance to NABU and SAPO in the detection of corruption offenses in prosecutor's offices. "We are persistently pursuing a course to cleanse the system of corruption and prevent such cases," he emphasized.

"This work is a constant priority of our activities, including changes in internal processes in the prosecutor's office and strengthening of internal control," the Prosecutor General added.