Kuwaiti Racer 1St In Belgium Powerboating Event

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Powerboat racer Nasser Al-Khadhra came in first in the 2024 P150 class of the BKOffshore race held in Belgium on September 21-22, said an official on Monday.

Head of the powerboating and wakeboard committee of the Kuwait Sea Club Ali Al-Shimali said that Al-Khadhra's achievement was the first stepping-stone for the team, vowing more accomplishments in the future.

He revealed that the Kuwaiti racer was the sole Arab participants in the event, which saw other world-class competitors. (end)

mym









