AIIB Chief Honours Egyptian Minister Of Finance

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Jin Liqun, President of the Asian Infrastructure (AIIB), honoured Ahmed Kouchouk, Egyptian of Finance, during the bank's annual meetings in Uzbekistan. Kouchouk was recognized for his role as Dean of the Executive Directors and his new position as Egypt's Governor at the AIIB.

Liqun praised Kouchouk's significant contribution in shaping the bank's strategy and paving the way for Afro-Asian developmental partnerships. He stated:“Kouchouk played an influential role in executing our strategy and setting the stage for a developmental Afro-Asian partnership.”















In response, Kouchouk expressed pride in the collective achievements, noting that AIIB has become the fastest-growing institution and a leader in infrastructure, climate, and developmental projects. He extended his appreciation for the bank's support in Egypt's development trajectory over the past years and looked forward to increased investment.

Kouchouk also thanked the bank's president and board for their commitment to transforming objectives into actionable programs and projects. He emphasized the importance of continuing collaborative efforts, stating:“We will work together to achieve the AIIB's principles of international cooperation for inclusive and sustainable development. In my new role as Egypt's Governor at the AIIB, I will strive to uphold our promise of 'A Sustainable Future for All in a Fairer World.'”

He added that the returns from AIIB investments go beyond mere financial gains, embracing a broader concept of continental development, and contributing to human progress. Kouchouk highlighted that AIIB has become an active and influential member of the international community, capable of playing a vital role in overcoming global economic challenges.