Spanish Puppet Group Performs 'Error 404' Show At Alexandria Theatre Festival

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Spanish puppet theatre group“Ángeles de Trapo” performed its acclaimed show“Error 404” during the 14th Alexandria International Theatre Festival, running from 20 to 26 September 2024. The show was presented on 22 September at the Al Anfoushy Cultural Center in Alexandria.

Founded in 2008, the festival celebrates creativity in theatre by allowing artists to present their works without production constraints. This year's event will feature approximately fifteen performances from various countries, along with seven master classes led by artistic groups from Egypt, Iraq, the United States, Australia, and Spain.

With four decades of experience,“Ángeles de Trapo” was composed of Iolanda Atalla, Julio Gallo, Maicol Gallo, and Wagner Gallo. The group was renowned for its innovative approach to puppet theatre, consistently surprising audiences and pushing artistic boundaries. Their recent productions toured internationally, receiving numerous awards at major festivals.

“Error 404” was a silent performance aimed at children and young audiences. It followed Steve, a young man leading a mundane life, as he became increasingly surrounded by technology. The poignant play encouraged viewers to reflect on the value of life and the overlooked wonders it offers.

In addition to the show,“Ángeles de Trapo” will host a free master class for performing arts students and professionals on 23 September at the Cervantes Institute in Alexandria. Following their stay in Alexandria, the group will present the same show and master class in Cairo on 24 and 25 September at the Al Sawy Cultural Wheel Center, with performances at 7:00 PM and the master class at 4:00 PM. Admission will be free for all events.



