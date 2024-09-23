Minister Of Transport Meets Chinese Counterpart
Beijing: Minister of transport HE Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti met with Minister of Transport of the People's Republic of China HE Li Xiaopeng, on the sidelines of His Excellency's visit to the People's Republic of China to participate in the Global Sustainable Transport Forum 2024, held in Beijing from Sep. 25-26.
During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in areas of transportation and harbors, and ways to enhance them, particularly those related to eco-friendly and smart transportation technologies.
