Diagen Ai Inc. Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor And Artificial Intelligence Conferences

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DiaGen Ai Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor and Artificial Intelligence ConferencesDiaGen AI Inc. (“DiaGen” or the“Company”) founded in 2021, and established to advance a diverse pipeline of AI drug discovery solutions, focusing on protein and peptide design, vaccine development, and diagnostics for health, wellness, longevity, and precision medicine, is pleased to announce its participation in the following Investor and Artificial Intelligence Conferences:.Planet MicroCap Showcase Vancouver 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries: Wednesday September 25th, 2024, 230 PM Pacific; Presentation and 1X1 Meetings (Vancouver, Canada).Bits & Pretzels Founders Festival: Sunday September 29th, 2024, to Tuesday October 1st, 2024, 1X1 Meetings (Munich, Germany).Expand North Star Conference: The World's Largest Start Up and Investor Connector Event, Sponsored by the Canada Startup Association October 13th to 16th 2024, Presentation and 1X1 Meetings (Dubai Harbour UAE)"We are excited to share our story as the Artificial Intelligence sector rapidly revolutionizes drug discovery, health, wellness and longevity, DiaGen's mission is to target unique unmet needs, projects and company partnerships that seek AI solutions beyond just North America allowing our team to continue scaling our geographic diverse AI pipeline” said Brian D. Keane, Chairman & CEO of the Company.For more information and available webcasts and media surrounding these conferences, please visitOrTo meet in person or virtuallyContact:Brian D. KeaneChairman and CEOEmail: ...Forward-Looking Statement CautionsThis press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, relating to the Company's plans and expectations. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates, " "believes," "intends, " "estimates," "projects," "aims," "suggests," "indicate," "often," "target," "future," "likely," "pending," "potential," "goal," "objective, " "prospective, " and "possibly," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company's ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DEI technology; the Company's focus on the AI sector; the Company providing a return on investment for its shareholders; and the continued growth of the Company, viability of its DIA technology; general applicability of AI technology towards the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to complete an intended go-public transaction; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made, and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects.Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to make advancements in industry using its proprietary DEI technology; the Company's expectation of growth of the AI sector as it applies to healthcare; the Company's ability to provide a return on investment for its shareholders; the continued growth of the Company; the viability of the Company's DIA technology; the continued applicability of AI technology within the healthcare sector, particularly drug discovery, diagnostics, and vaccines; the ability of the Company to find strategic acquisitions and consummate transactions to acquire such entities; the ability of the Company to successfully complete a go-public transaction in the near future; and the ability of the Company to use its technology to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare industry.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward- looking information, except as required by applicable law.

