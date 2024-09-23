Mattamy Homes Purchases 13.4 Acres In Vail, AZ

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, has recently expanded its presence in the Tucson with the purchase of 13.4 acres of land in Windmill Ridge at Mountain View Ranch, located in the sought-after town of Vail, Arizona.

The land was purchased for $1.14 million and closed on September 18, 2024.

Mattamy Homes has recently expanded its presence in the Tucson market with the purchase of 13.4 acres of land in Windmill Ridge at Mountain View Ranch, located in the sought-after town of Vail, Arizona. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

This land acquisition represents Mattamy's first lot take-down entrance into the larger Mountain View Ranch master-planned community. Mattamy's neighborhood will feature 50 single-story homes ranging from 2,278-3,056 square feet, situated on 3/4 to 1-acre lots. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Continue Reading

This land acquisition represents Mattamy's first lot take-down entrance into the larger Mountain View Ranch master-planned community. Mattamy's neighborhood will feature 50 single-story homes ranging from 2,278-3,056 square feet, situated on 3/4 to 1-acre lots. Select floorplans will also offer options for four-car garages or RV garages.

"We are delighted to bring the Mattamy Way to the Mountain View Ranch community," said Anjela Salyer, President of Mattamy's Tucson Division. "This location within Pima County offers breathtaking views of the Rincon Mountains and convenient access to top-performing schools, major employment hubs and natural preserves. We are eager to bring our high-quality homes to this community, and we believe it will be a valuable addition to our strategically located communities available across the Tucson region."

One of the major draws of Mountain View Ranch is its location in the highly acclaimed Vail Unified School District. In addition, the community also offers convenient access to employment corridors at the University of Arizona Tech Park, Davis Monthan Air Force Base, and downtown, via Interstate 10.

As part of its commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the area, Pima County has been granted trail easements within the open space areas of the community for future planned trailways. The community is surrounded by natural desert open space, with stunning views of the Rincon Mountains to the east.

Residents of Mountain View Ranch will have easy access to the Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, a 4,000-acre preserve located just a 10-minute drive away. This community also connects to the 819-mile-long Arizona Trail, perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. Further north of the preserve is the Colossal Cave Mountain Park, where residents can enjoy horseback riding, hiking, camping and more.

Model homes for Mountain View Ranch are expected to start in Fall 2024, with sales beginning in the early 2025.

About

Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 45 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit

for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED