Groflex Unveils Version 7 Of Its Leading ERP Platform For Smbs

New Release Integrates Point of Sale (POS) and Inventory Management, Empowering Businesses to Scale and Optimize Operations

- Amit Mundra, CEOSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Growflex, the developer of a pioneering ERP tailored for SMBs, is proud to announce the launch of version 7. This update introduces robust POS and Inventory Management applications, complementing the existing Sales and Accounting modules. Together, these tools expand Growflex's capabilities, enabling businesses to drive profitable growth and streamline operations.The new Growflex POS is crafted for merchants seeking a seamless, quick setup process, ensuring an effortless sales experience for customers while automating back-end accounting. It is compatible with all standard merchant terminal hardware, supporting credit card and cash transactions.Growflex Inventory Management enhances the platform's manufacturing capabilities, catering to businesses that produce finished goods. The application is designed to maintain optimal stock levels, ensure timely deliveries, and minimize production downtime. Unlike traditional manufacturing execution systems (MES), Growflex's solution is user-friendly and requires no configuration, making it accessible to all.These new features in version 7 build on the strengths of the existing Sales and Accounting modules, which are already helping over 14,000 businesses across 25+ countries operate more efficiently. Looking ahead, version 8 promises further innovation, reflecting Growflex's commitment to delivering comprehensive, affordable ERP solutions that are accessible to all businesses.“We're thrilled to introduce Growflex version 7, leveraging our deep understanding of SMB workflows to create the ideal POS and Inventory Management tools for smaller businesses that lack dedicated IT resources,” said Amit Mundra, CEO of Growflex.“It's proven that businesses using software grow faster and run more efficiently, and our mission is to make that a reality for every SMB by reimagining ERP with the perfect balance of functionality, ease of use, and rapid onboarding. The positive feedback from our customers is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team.”Growflex version 7 is now available. Existing users can upgrade directly within the platform, while new users can easily subscribe online, selecting one or multiple applications without the need for deployment or configuration. Designed for instant impact, Growflex version 7 ensures businesses start realizing value within the first hour of use.

