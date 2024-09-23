New monument honors Russian empress

(MENAFN) A shrine honoring Russian Empress Maria Alexandrovna was unveiled on Saturday in the village of Usovo, near Moscow, during a ceremony celebrating the 200th anniversary of her birth.



The monument, depicting her with her two youngest children, Grand Dukes Sergey and Paul, was placed at Ilyinskoye-Usovo, the Romanov family imperial estate previously owned by the empress.



The estate partially endured the collapse of the Russian Empire and the tumultuous 20th century, ultimately being converted into a museum.



The unveiling ceremony included senior officials, scientists, and representatives from the Russian Orthodox Church. The monument was consecrated by Foma, the bishop of Odintsovo and Krasnogorsk.



“It is wonderful that we are working to preserve all that relates to our history, culture, traditions, and heritage,” stated Andrey Vorobyev, the governor of Moscow Region, during the ceremony.



Born Princess Wilhelmine Marie of Hesse and by Rhine, Maria Alexandrovna was the wife of Russian Emperor Alexander II and the mother of his successor, Alexander III. Renowned for her strong support of humanitarian causes, she co-founded the Russian Red Cross Society and promoted public education in Russia, including establishing a primary school for peasant children at her estate.

