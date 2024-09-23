America issues threat to Russia to place new oil sanctions

(MENAFN) The United States is contemplating a new round of sanctions aimed at the Russian sector, according to a senior official from the Biden administration. This potential escalation comes as the White House seeks to further undermine Russia's oil trade, which remains a significant source of revenue for the Kremlin.



Daleep Singh, the deputy national security adviser for international economics, indicated during an interview with the Carnegie Endowment that the United States is nearing a point where it could implement a stricter sanctions regime. He elaborated that such measures would not only target the fleet involved in transporting Russian oil but would also limit the amount of crude oil that Russia is permitted to supply to global markets.



In response to these developments, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov criticized the proposed sanctions, labeling them as attempts at political and psychological pressure on Russian businesses. He claimed that the United States relies solely on threats and intimidation in its foreign policy approach, suggesting that these tactics reflect a lack of substantive options available to Washington.



Ryabkov further urged caution against overestimating the impact of the United State's actions, asserting that key sectors of Russia's energy industry have faced sanctions for an extended period. He described these measures as "absolutely illegitimate," attributing them to the perceived impotence of the United States as it tries to exert its influence on the global stage.



As tensions between the two nations continue to rise, the prospect of increased sanctions highlights the ongoing geopolitical struggle surrounding energy resources. The potential restrictions aim to apply further economic pressure on Russia, but officials in Moscow maintain that they have long been prepared to navigate these challenges and are resilient in the face of foreign attempts to weaken their economy.



The situation underscores the complexities of international relations, where economic sanctions are often employed as tools of diplomacy but can also lead to retaliatory measures and prolonged conflicts. As both sides engage in this high-stakes game of sanctions and countermeasures, the implications for global energy markets and geopolitical stability remain uncertain.

