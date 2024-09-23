IDF invades Arabian news agency office

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of tensions, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) raided the Al Jazeera office in Ramallah, West Bank, in the early hours of Sunday. The armed soldiers, clad in full combat gear, ordered the closure of the studio for a period of 45 days, as reported by the Qatari-owned news network.



Footage released by Al Jazeera captures the IDF moving through the hallways and entering various offices while being filmed by the network’s own camera crew. During the operation, an Israeli soldier informed Al Jazeera staff, “There is a court ruling for closing down Al Jazeera for 45 days,” and insisted they “take all the cameras and leave the office at this moment.”



This latest action follows a broader campaign by the Israeli government, which banned Al Jazeera from operating within Israel in May, alleging that the channel was aiding the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Subsequently, a Tel Aviv court ruled in June that Al Jazeera’s reporters in Gaza acted as “de facto assistants and partners” of Hamas, a claim the network has vehemently denied.



In response to the IDF's actions, Al Jazeera criticized the move as part of Israel’s ongoing suppression of the free press. The network argued that these actions are aimed at obscuring Israel's activities in the Gaza Strip and violate international and humanitarian law.



The closure of Al Jazeera's office reflects the escalating hostilities in the region, raising concerns about press freedom and the challenges faced by journalists covering the conflict. As tensions continue to rise, the implications for media operations and the flow of information remain a critical issue in the ongoing narrative surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

