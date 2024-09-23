Egypt issues caution regarding ‘all-out regional war’

(MENAFN) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty has issued a grave warning about the escalating conflict between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, suggesting that it could lead to an “all-out regional war.” This warning comes just ahead of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations headquarters, amid heightened tensions following a series of violent incidents.



The situation intensified last week when thousands of electronic devices in Lebanon reportedly exploded in a covert attack widely attributed to Israel. This incident marked a significant increase in hostilities, as Hezbollah and Israel had been engaged in regular exchanges of fire since the conflict in Gaza began. However, the recent airstrikes and retaliatory actions have escalated the situation considerably.



In an interview with AFP published on Friday, Abdelatty expressed deep concern over the potential for a broader regional conflict, stating that the recent surge in violence has adversely affected ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. He emphasized that Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, remains committed to facilitating a ceasefire and negotiating the release of hostages held by Hamas.



“All the components of the deal are ready,” Abdelatty said, but he pointed to a lack of political will from Israel as a significant barrier to progress. He criticized Israel’s “provocative” policies, which he believes have contributed to the rising violence with Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian cause.



Abdelatty noted that Egypt is in discussions with international partners about the urgent need to de-escalate tensions and curb Israel’s unilateral actions. He highlighted that a broader conflict would not benefit any party involved, stressing the importance of diplomatic efforts to stabilize the situation in the region.



As the international community watches closely, the potential for a larger conflict remains a pressing concern, underscoring the fragile dynamics at play in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian crisis and its regional implications.

