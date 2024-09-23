Oscars 2025: Laapataa Ladies Beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal As India's Official Entry, Wins Against THESE Major Movies

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars, the Film Federation of India announced on Monday. According to PTI, the Hindi movie, a humorous take on patriarchy, was chosen from 29 films.

Popular films like Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor , Malayalam National Award-winning Aattam and Cannes winner All We Imagine As Light were among the contenders.

A 13-member committee led by Assamese director Jahnu Barua made the decision. The committee unanimously selected Laapataa Ladies for consideration in the Best International Film category at the Academy Awards.

Other notable films on the list included Tamil film Maharaja, Telugu films Kalki 2898 AD and Hanu-Man, as well as Hindi films Swatantraya Veer Savarkar and Article 370. Last year, the Malayalam hit 2018: Everyone is a Hero was sent as India's entry.

Aamir Khan at the Oscars

This is not the first time an Aamir Khan movie has been sent to the Oscars.

Lagaan (2001) – Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, Lagaan was nominated for an Oscar and is one of the most well-known Indian films on the international stage.

Rang De Basanti (2006) – Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, this film starring Khan was a critically acclaimed entry focusing on youth activism and patriotism.

Taare Zameen Par (2007)-Directed by Aamir Khan, this film about a dyslexic child was selected as India's entry but did not receive an Oscar nomination.

Laapataa Ladies Box Office

Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in key roles. According to Sacnilk, the movie collected ₹20.58 crore in India during its 13-week theatrical run.