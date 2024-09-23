Customer Pick Day Is New At Crumbl

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Customer Picks

Local Crumbl stores will feature a special flavor every third Wednesday chosen by the community.

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Each month, the Crumbl App will enable users with a Rewards status of Silver or above to vote on their favorite desserts. Every Crumbl location will have its own pool. Crumbl fans can have a meaningful impact on the results by sharing their voice, engaging with friends and family, and posting on social media! The flavor with the most votes at each store will be available on the menu for one day only on Customer Pick Day.With a weekly rotating menu of over 275 flavors of desserts, Crumbl fans may eagerly wait for their favorite flavor to return-but with Customer Pick Day voting, they can enjoy them even sooner! This initiative will allow communities to celebrate the unique flavors that make their area special and lead to more opportunities for friends and family to come together over the best desserts in the world.About CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just seven years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl's iconic Pink Box. Don't miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl's social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies, on social media (@crumblcookies), or at any of the store locations.For media inquiries, please contact:...

