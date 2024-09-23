QRDI Council Hosts First SME Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation (QRDI) Council hosted its first SME Forum on September 19, 2024, at the Qatar Science and Park (QSTP). The event is set to revolutionise the landscape for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Qatar.

Designed to foster a dynamic ecosystem for SMEs, the SME Forum aims to enhance networking, knowledge sharing, and collaborative growth. The forum provides a unique opportunity for SME owners to connect, share insights, and explore growth avenues within Qatar's vibrant business environment. By creating a supportive and interactive space, the platform allows participants to offer feedback, drive action, and facilitate continuous improvement within their industries.

The event featured a keynote address by Aysha Al Mudahka, RDI Program Director at QRDI Council, who introduced the forum's vision and goals. The day continued with inspiring panel discussions showcasing success stories from prominent entrepreneurs and leaders.