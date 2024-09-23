عربي


Synergia Medical Successfully Implants First Patients With NAO.VNS™


9/23/2024 2:17:35 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brussels, 23 September 2024 – Synergia Medical, a leader in the development of optoelectronic medical devices, is pleased to announce the successful implantation of its groundbreaking NAO.VNS system in the first two patients as part of the AURORA study. These first-in-human implantations took place on September 6, 2024, at Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc and UZ Gent. Two weeks after surgery, both patients have fully recovered, allowing the initiation of stimulation therapy as planned.

