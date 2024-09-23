Today In Kuwait's History
Date
9/23/2024 1:11:10 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Sept 23 (KUNA) --
1976 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree-into-law stipulating that motorists must obtain a diving license or face penalty.
1990 -- The Iraqi Regime declared during its Occupation of the State of Kuwait withdrawing all Kuwaiti banknotes, and swapping each Kuwaiti dinar for an Iraqi dinar.
2002 -- State of Kuwait assumed chairmanship of the International Atomic energy Agency for the 2002-03 mandate, representing the Middle East and South Asia Group.
2005 -- Kuwaiti tennis player Mohammad Al-Gharib won the Arab tournament, the first such victory at the Gulf level.
2020 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research registered a patent for an invention measuring impact of dust and pollutants on solar cells. (end)
bs
MENAFN23092024000071011013ID1108702401
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.