1976 -- Kuwait Amir Sabah Al-Salem signed a decree-into-law stipulating that motorists must obtain a diving license or face penalty.

1990 -- The Iraqi declared during its of the State of Kuwait withdrawing all Kuwaiti banknotes, and swapping each Kuwaiti dinar for an Iraqi dinar.

2002 -- State of Kuwait assumed chairmanship of the International Atomic Agency for the 2002-03 mandate, representing the Middle East and South Asia Group.

2005 -- Kuwaiti player Mohammad Al-Gharib won the Arab tournament, the first such victory at the Gulf level.

2020 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research registered a patent for an invention measuring impact of dust and pollutants on solar cells. (end)

