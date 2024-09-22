PM Receives Judicial Council Chief

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep.22 (Petra) -Prime Dr. Jaafar Hassan on Sunday received Judicial Council President Mohammad Ghazou at the Prime Ministry.During the meeting, the PM expressed the government's commitment to fully support the Kingdom's judiciary to continue its fundamental role in establishing the foundations of justice and equality and protecting citizens' rights, within the framework of the complete independence guaranteed by Jordan's Constitution.For his part, Ghazou wished success for the new in accomplishing its tasks.