QCS Visits Child Patients At Sidra Medicine

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) To enhance the psychological and emotional support for young cancer patients, a team from Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) visited the paediatric oncology ward at Sidra and distributed gifts and vouchers.

The visit, supported by Toys 4 Me – Qatar, was part of QCS's ongoing efforts to provide comprehensive support to those living with cancer, especially children, through various initiatives designed to improve their quality of life during treatment.

The children were presented with gifts including educational and recreational toys selected to encourage them to enjoy their time during treatment. The visit also featured entertainment activities.

QCS general manager Mona Ashkanani, said:“The aim was to bring joy to the children and ease their suffering by offering gifts that add a touch of happiness. Our ongoing collaboration with Sidra Medicine strengthens our ability to deliver such initiatives.”

She expressed her gratitude and appreciation to Toys 4 Me – Qatar for their active role in supporting the humanitarian initiative, emphasising that such efforts reflect the values of solidarity and co-operation among all members of society in support of those most in need of care and attention.

Toys 4 Me chairman and CEO Ashraf Abu Issa, said:“Our mission extends beyond providing quality toys; it's about making a meaningful impact on our community. Partnering with the Qatar Cancer Society to bring joy to the children at Sidra Medicine has been a profound blessing. It's an honour to support these brave young kids and their families. We believe that our responsibility as a toy brand is to spread happiness and hope throughout Qatar, enriching the lives of children in every way we can.”

