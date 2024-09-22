Al Meera, HBKU Join Beach Clean-Up
Date
9/22/2024 11:13:11 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its celebration of World Cleanup Day 2024, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company organised a campaign to clean up Simaisma Beach on September 21, in collaboration with Ministry of Municipality and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).
“As a leading national retailer, Al Meera is committed to fostering a culture of environmental volunteerism within the community,” a statement said.“This campaign addresses the issue of beach litter and promotes a clean, pollution-free environment, in accordance with the sustainable development pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030. We extend our gratitude to our partners and the volunteers.”
MENAFN22092024000067011011ID1108702086
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.