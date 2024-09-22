Al Meera, HBKU Join Beach Clean-Up

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of its celebration of World Cleanup Day 2024, Al Meera Consumer Goods Company organised a campaign to clean up Simaisma Beach on September 21, in collaboration with of Municipality and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU).

“As a leading national retailer, Al Meera is committed to fostering a culture of environmental volunteerism within the community,” a statement said.“This campaign addresses the issue of beach litter and promotes a clean, pollution-free environment, in accordance with the sustainable development pillar of the Qatar National Vision 2030. We extend our gratitude to our partners and the volunteers.”

MENAFN22092024000067011011ID1108702086