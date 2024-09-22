Russians Hit Konotop Locals Urged To Stock Up On Water

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening of September 22, the Russian forces attacked Konotop in Sumy region.

This was posted on Telegram by Mayor of the city Artem Semenikhin, Ukrinform reports.

"We have a hit. The details are being finalized" the message reads.

Also, Semenikhin urged the locals to stock up on water and charge power banks.

"The site has been examined. There is work for firefighters. There are no damages as such. Nor are there any injured," the Mayor added.

in

As reported by Ukrinform, Russians are currently shelling their own territory in Kursk region more than Ukraine's Sumy region.