Russians Hit Konotop Locals Urged To Stock Up On Water
Date
9/22/2024 7:17:04 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening of September 22, the Russian forces attacked Konotop in Sumy region.
This was posted on Telegram by Mayor of the city Artem Semenikhin, Ukrinform reports.
"We have a hit. The details are being finalized" the message reads.
Also, Semenikhin urged the locals to stock up on water and charge power banks.
"The site has been examined. There is work for firefighters. There are no damages as such. Nor are there any injured," the Mayor added.
Read also: Russians shell village
in Chernihiv region
, two injured
As reported by Ukrinform, Russians are currently shelling their own territory in Kursk region more than Ukraine's Sumy region.
MENAFN22092024000193011044ID1108701867
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.