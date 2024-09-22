Panama Stands Out In The Solar Industry

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The solar in Latin America could experience growth of between 10 and 15% per country in 2025, similar to that recorded in 2024, according to Sergio Rodríguez, service manager at Solis, one of the main manufacturers of photovoltaic inverters worldwide. In this context, Panama is positioned as an emerging country in the solar sector, driven by the high prices of other sources.

Brazil leads the region with a production capacity of 45 gigawatts (GW) of solar energy, followed by Mexico with 3.3 GW, Chile with 3 GW and Colombia with 1.9 GW. However, Panama, along with Costa Rica and El Salvador, are experiencing increasing dynamism in the sector, becoming an attractive destination for energy self-consumption.

“High electricity market prices have led many consumers to seek self-consumption as a solution to reduce their electricity bill,” said Rodríguez. In Central America and the Caribbean, solar sector growth is expected to reach up to 25%, thanks to the contribution of countries such as Guatemala, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

In the first half of 2024, Solis shipped 13.3 GW of solar inverters globally, an increase of 5% compared to the previous year, consolidating its position as the third largest solar inverter manufacturer in the world. Rodríguez stressed the importance of continuing to maximize energy efficiency and expanding the product portfolio for the residential and commercial markets.

Solis recently surpassed 100 GW in cumulative shipments globally, a figure that eclipses the combined solar production of Brazil and Mexico. At an international level, organizations such as the United Nations have recognized the potential of photovoltaic energy systems to reduce carbon emissions and contribute to environmental sustainability.

In this sense, the growth of the solar industry in Panama and the region is emerging as a key solution to address high energy costs and promote a more sustainable future.

