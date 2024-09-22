Trump conducts initial payment in Bitcoin

(MENAFN) In a landmark moment for cryptocurrency and political history, former President Donald Trump made headlines by using to purchase cheeseburgers and beer for his supporters at a bar in New York City on National Cheeseburger Day. This event marks Trump as the first sitting or former United States president to conduct a transaction using the world’s leading cryptocurrency, according to various media reports.



Trump’s visit to PubKey, a Bitcoin-themed bar and restaurant located in Manhattan, occurred just before his campaign rally in Long Island. During his time at the establishment, the 78-year-old politician was assisted by PubKey employees in executing the transaction using his phone and a tablet provided by the bar.



“I just made the first transaction in Bitcoin,” Trump declared to the enthusiastic crowd of Bitcoin supporters, who filled the venue. He noted that making the payment was “very easy,” emphasizing his enthusiasm for the cryptocurrency.



In his remarks, Trump also addressed the audience's concerns about the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stating, “They have been treating you very badly at the SEC, and we are going to treat you very fairly.” He encouraged his supporters to mobilize for the upcoming elections, asserting, “Get out and vote because if you vote, we cannot lose.”



Thomas Pacchia, one of the owners of PubKey, described Trump’s purchase as “one of the most important Bitcoin transactions of all time,” expressing excitement about the former president’s visit and its significance for the Bitcoin community.



Bitcoin, which was launched in 2009, has seen remarkable growth over the past five years, appreciating by more than 500 percent. As of now, the price for a single Bitcoin hovers above USD61,000, reflecting its rising acceptance and value in the global market.



This unique intersection of politics and cryptocurrency not only showcases Trump's engagement with the digital currency but also highlights the increasing normalization of Bitcoin in everyday transactions, signaling a shift in both public perception and potential future regulations.

MENAFN22092024000045015687ID1108701063