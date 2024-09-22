Roger Waters declares his openness to perform in Russia, Ukraine

(MENAFN) British rock icon Roger Waters has indicated his openness to performing in both Russia and Ukraine if the opportunity arises. In a recent interview conducted via teleconference with Faina Savenkova, a 15-year-old playwright and author from Lugansk, Waters shared his views on the subject.



At 81 years old, Waters, best known as a co-founder of the legendary Pink Floyd, has been an outspoken critic of US imperialism and military interventions. During the interview, he expressed no hesitations about playing in Russia, revealing that he had previously received invitations to perform in cities like St. Petersburg and Moscow for the summer.



Waters is currently on his "This Is Not a Drill" tour, which is being billed as his farewell tour. This global tour, scheduled to conclude in December 2023, has encountered various challenges, including threats of cancellation in Germany due to elements of anti-Nazi satire in his performances and his critiques of Israel, which some detractors have labeled as anti-Semitic.



The scale of Waters’ production is substantial, requiring extensive planning and resources. He mentioned that nearly 170 people travel with him, along with 30 tractor trailers carrying the necessary equipment. “It’s a huge, huge thing. It’s not like I go around with a balalaika and singing at bars,” he quipped.



Looking ahead, Waters reflected on the possibility of touring again, admitting uncertainty about his future plans. However, he affirmed his desire to perform in both Russia and Ukraine, emphasizing, “Of course I would.” His comments highlight not only his musical aspirations but also a potential cultural bridge amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

