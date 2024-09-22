Russians Shell Village In Kherson Region 25 Times Overnight
9/22/2024 7:16:37 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, the Russian forces shelled the village of Tomyna Balka and its vicinity 25 times overnight.
Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The invaders keep on shelling peaceful settlements in Kherson region. Residents of Tomina Balka suffered another night of shelling. The enemy carried out 25 attacks, targeting the village itself and its vicinity," the post reads.
As a result of shelling, several residential buildings were significantly damaged.
As reported by Ukrinform, four fires in ecosystems caused by Russian shelling were extinguished in Kherson region.
