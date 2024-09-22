(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 22 (KUNA) --



1938 -- The first traffic fine was issued in the State of Kuwait and was signed by then chief Ghanem Saqer Al-Ghanem.

1949 -- Kuwait Amir Ahmad Al-Jaber signed an oil concession agreement with the American Independent Oil Company to explore oil and for 60 years in the territorial waters around Islands of Kubbar, Qarouh and Umm Al-Maradem.

2012 -- State of Kuwait won the 22nd GCC Water Games with 52 medals.

2015 -- State of Kuwait donated USD 15 million for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) to help provide education for half a million Palestinians.

2020 -- National Assembly members discussed two interpellation motions, which were combined in one, against Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Sabah.

2023 -- State of Kuwait and China signed, during Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah's visit to Hangzhou, seven cooperation agreements in energy, housing, environment, Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port, free zones and economy. (end)

