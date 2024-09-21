Taiwan Sets Goal Of Enhancing Talent Competitiveness

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TAIPEI, (Taiwan Today) – Premier Cho Jung-tai said the is intent on bolstering the competitiveness of Taiwan's professionals and expanding global recruitment to fulfill president Lai Ching-te's vision of powering economic growth through innovation.

The premier made the remarks during a briefing by the National Development Council (NDC) on its project to enhance national talent competitiveness. The initiative aims to cultivate 450,000 professionals in the artificial intelligence, semiconductor, and net-zero and green sectors by 2028, as well as recruit 120,000 professionals and 80,000 technicians from abroad.

According to the premier, talented individuals form the backbone of a country and are key to economic and industrial development. Given the challenges stemming from AI and digital transformation, he said the government needs to step up investment in talent cultivation to create an innovation-driven economic model, so that Taiwan can continue to play a key role in promoting global prosperity.

The NDC initiative aims to achieve its policy goals through six strategies: cultivating talent in key industries; fostering digital skills with a solid foundation in humanities and social sciences; promoting reciprocal exchanges of international students; recruiting foreign professionals in key industries; building a complete talent retention ecosystem; and improving the retention of intermediate-level skilled foreign workers.

