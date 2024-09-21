British Intelligence Assesses Aftermath Of Ukrainian Strike On Toropets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The strike on the ammunition depot in Toropets, Russia's Tver region, will most likely affect Russian operations, in particular in Kursk region.

The UK of Defense posted this on X with reference to intelligence data, Ukrinform reports.

The experts note that the storage site, targeted by Ukrainians on September 18, was one of Russia's largest strategic ammunition depots, which stored more than 30,000 tons of ordnance.

According to British Defense Intelligence, in 2018 the facility was renovated due to previous poor storage of explosives, which led to a series of explosions across several depots.

The British intelligence believes that the strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces caused a "chain reaction of cascading detonations within the bunker system," which led to a huge loss of ammunition by Russia.

The British military stressed that Russian air defense continues to struggle with Ukrainian deep strike operations, despite claims of intercepting more than 50 UAVs in this attack.

In their opinion, a strike on the arsenal in Toropets will most likely "disrupt Russian ground operations, particularly in the Kursk region."

As reported earlier, overnight on September 18, drones of the SBU, HUR and Special Operations Forces destroyed arsenal of the Russian Main Missile and Artillery Directorate in Toropets, Tver region.