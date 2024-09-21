Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA -- At least 20 Palestinians were martyred and over 54 others injured in a renewed airstrike by Israeli Occupation aircraft on their houses in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to health authorities.
NEW YORK -- The United Nations (UN) has issued a stark warning about the potential escalation of violence in Lebanon and Syria, following a series of explosions involving electronic pagers in both countries, which now pose a serious threat to the region's stability.
BEIRUT -- A Syrian man was killed as a result of an Israeli occupation raid which targeted a motorcycle in south Lebanon on Saturday, according to Lebanese health authorities.
KUWAIT -- Egyptian Ambassador in Kuwait Osama Shaltout says that the recent meeting of the Kuwaiti-Egyptian committee has propped up bilateral firm fraternal ties. (end) mt
